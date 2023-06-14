Recent developments with Wingstop Inc. (WING) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.60 cents.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $189.76, down -1.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $190.96 and dropped to $186.58 before settling in for the closing price of $190.60. Over the past 52 weeks, WING has traded in a range of $71.21-$223.77.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 21.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.00%. With a float of $29.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1031 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.22, operating margin of +26.13, and the pretax margin is +19.39.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Wingstop Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 117.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 1,022,311. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 4,910 shares at a rate of $208.21, taking the stock ownership to the 19,242 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Director sold 1,500 for $206.65, making the entire transaction worth $309,975. This insider now owns 5,310 shares in total.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.45) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +14.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.60% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wingstop Inc.’s (WING) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wingstop Inc. (WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.29.

During the past 100 days, Wingstop Inc.’s (WING) raw stochastic average was set at 60.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $196.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $162.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $190.64 in the near term. At $192.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $195.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $186.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $184.23. The third support level lies at $181.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.78 billion has total of 29,969K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 357,520 K in contrast with the sum of 52,950 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 108,720 K and last quarter income was 15,670 K.