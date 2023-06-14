Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.93 million

On June 13, 2023, Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) opened at $310.00, higher 1.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $315.795 and dropped to $310.00 before settling in for the closing price of $309.78. Price fluctuations for ROK have ranged from $190.08 to $309.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -31.20% at the time writing. With a float of $114.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.80 million.

The firm has a total of 26000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.36, operating margin of +16.92, and the pretax margin is +13.84.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rockwell Automation Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 2,395,990. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 7,729 shares at a rate of $310.00, taking the stock ownership to the 13,660 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s President and CEO sold 4,855 for $315.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,529,332. This insider now owns 64,425 shares in total.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.6) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +11.98 while generating a return on equity of 36.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 4.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 102.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.36, a number that is poised to hit 3.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rockwell Automation Inc., ROK], we can find that recorded value of 0.84 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.99.

During the past 100 days, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s (ROK) raw stochastic average was set at 99.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $281.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $267.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $317.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $319.55. The third major resistance level sits at $323.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $311.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $307.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $305.92.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Key Stats

There are currently 114,875K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 35.94 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,760 M according to its annual income of 932,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,275 M and its income totaled 300,300 K.