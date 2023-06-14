RPT Realty (RPT) with a beta value of 1.66 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $10.45, down -0.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.625 and dropped to $10.36 before settling in for the closing price of $10.45. Over the past 52 weeks, RPT has traded in a range of $7.28-$11.39.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -3.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 19.70%. With a float of $83.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 138 employees.

RPT Realty (RPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of RPT Realty is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 99.50%.

RPT Realty (RPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.03% during the next five years compared to 2.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at RPT Realty’s (RPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RPT Realty (RPT)

Looking closely at RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.58 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, RPT Realty’s (RPT) raw stochastic average was set at 72.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.69. However, in the short run, RPT Realty’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.55. Second resistance stands at $10.72. The third major resistance level sits at $10.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.02.

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 903.27 million has total of 86,686K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 217,660 K in contrast with the sum of 84,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 52,250 K and last quarter income was 1,260 K.