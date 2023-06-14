Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) volume exceeds 0.76 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) stock priced at $3.07, up 4.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.20 and dropped to $3.065 before settling in for the closing price of $3.06. RSI’s price has ranged from $2.77 to $6.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -75.50%. With a float of $58.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 700 employees.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gambling Industry. The insider ownership of Rush Street Interactive Inc. is 8.50%, while institutional ownership is 72.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 10,127. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 3,285 shares at a rate of $3.08, taking the stock ownership to the 1,653,168 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 1,084 for $3.08, making the entire transaction worth $3,342. This insider now owns 76,566 shares in total.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s (RSI) raw stochastic average was set at 20.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.24 in the near term. At $3.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.97.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 709.87 million, the company has a total of 221,070K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 592,210 K while annual income is -38,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 162,360 K while its latest quarter income was -7,260 K.