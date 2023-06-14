Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 393,410 K

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.87, soaring 12.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.05 and dropped to $0.8551 before settling in for the closing price of $0.86. Within the past 52 weeks, SECO’s price has moved between $0.52 and $5.03.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 3.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -577.90%. With a float of $5.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 509 employees.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -577.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -120.72

Technical Analysis of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.57 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Secoo Holding Limited’s (SECO) raw stochastic average was set at 9.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 265.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8979, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9854. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0594 in the near term. At $1.1521, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2543. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8645, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7623. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6696.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.32 million based on 7,070K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 491,420 K and income totals -88,800 K. The company made 393,410 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.