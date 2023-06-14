Sonoco Products Company (SON) last year’s performance of 7.68% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

June 13, 2023, Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) trading session started at the price of $61.09, that was 0.49% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.06 and dropped to $60.74 before settling in for the closing price of $60.98. A 52-week range for SON has been $51.52 – $65.96.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 650.50%. With a float of $97.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.17 million.

The firm has a total of 22000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Sonoco Products Company (SON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sonoco Products Company stocks. The insider ownership of Sonoco Products Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 12,257. In this transaction Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging of this company sold 200 shares at a rate of $61.28, taking the stock ownership to the 81 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging sold 917 for $60.10, making the entire transaction worth $55,108. This insider now owns 281 shares in total.

Sonoco Products Company (SON) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.32) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 650.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.50% during the next five years compared to 16.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sonoco Products Company (SON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 86.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.06, a number that is poised to hit 1.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sonoco Products Company (SON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sonoco Products Company, SON], we can find that recorded value of 0.72 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, Sonoco Products Company’s (SON) raw stochastic average was set at 75.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $61.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $62.68. The third major resistance level sits at $63.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $59.34.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) Key Stats

There are 97,956K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.04 billion. As of now, sales total 7,251 M while income totals 466,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,730 M while its last quarter net income were 148,320 K.