TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

June 13, 2023, TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) trading session started at the price of $2.89, that was 2.82% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.04 and dropped to $2.89 before settling in for the closing price of $2.84. A 52-week range for TTI has been $2.43 – $5.06.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -5.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 143.70%. With a float of $115.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.94 million.

In an organization with 1300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.52, operating margin of +4.12, and the pretax margin is +2.02.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TETRA Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of TETRA Technologies Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 62.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 26,169. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $3.49, taking the stock ownership to the 17,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s President & CEO bought 30,000 for $3.41, making the entire transaction worth $102,300. This insider now owns 1,722,450 shares in total.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.38 while generating a return on equity of 7.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 143.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.00% during the next five years compared to -27.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.77 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s (TTI) raw stochastic average was set at 29.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.51. However, in the short run, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.01. Second resistance stands at $3.10. The third major resistance level sits at $3.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.71.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Key Stats

There are 129,399K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 392.19 million. As of now, sales total 553,210 K while income totals 7,840 K. Its latest quarter income was 146,210 K while its last quarter net income were 6,040 K.