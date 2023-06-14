Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) 20 Days SMA touches -2.88%: The odds favor the bear

June 13, 2023, Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) trading session started at the price of $10.49, that was 1.71% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.84 and dropped to $10.43 before settling in for the closing price of $10.54. A 52-week range for TBPH has been $7.53 – $12.03.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 27.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 66.90%. With a float of $50.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.93 million.

The firm has a total of 111 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.17, operating margin of -154.09, and the pretax margin is -180.76.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Theravance Biopharma Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 98.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 19,923. In this transaction SVP, COMM & MEDICAL AFFAIRS of this company sold 1,790 shares at a rate of $11.13, taking the stock ownership to the 352,833 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s SVP, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT sold 2,322 for $11.26, making the entire transaction worth $26,146. This insider now owns 367,172 shares in total.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.26) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -180.78 while generating a return on equity of -179.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Theravance Biopharma Inc., TBPH], we can find that recorded value of 0.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s (TBPH) raw stochastic average was set at 52.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.07. The third major resistance level sits at $11.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.08.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) Key Stats

There are 57,797K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 626.91 million. As of now, sales total 51,350 K while income totals 872,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 10,420 K while its last quarter net income were -22,090 K.