Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) with a beta value of 0.65 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Markets

On June 13, 2023, Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) opened at $157.89, higher 5.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $159.10 and dropped to $157.29 before settling in for the closing price of $149.59. Price fluctuations for TM have ranged from $130.07 to $167.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.50% at the time writing. With a float of $1.36 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.36 billion.

The firm has a total of 372817 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.99, operating margin of +7.33, and the pretax margin is +8.14.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Toyota Motor Corporation is 8.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 8.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.90% during the next five years compared to 1.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Toyota Motor Corporation (TM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.92

Technical Analysis of Toyota Motor Corporation (TM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Toyota Motor Corporation, TM], we can find that recorded value of 0.44 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.76.

During the past 100 days, Toyota Motor Corporation’s (TM) raw stochastic average was set at 96.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $140.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $140.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $159.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $159.97. The third major resistance level sits at $160.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $157.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $156.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $155.40.

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) Key Stats

There are currently 1,397,980K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 252.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 274,942 M according to its annual income of 18,140 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 73,278 M and its income totaled 4,176 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Can Papa John’s International Inc.’s (PZZA) hike of 3.61% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Steve Mayer -
Papa John's International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $72.53, soaring 1.69% from the previous...
Read more

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) kicked off at the price of $301.89: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Steve Mayer -
June 13, 2023, Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) trading session started at the price of $301.81, that was 0.01% jump from the session before....
Read more

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) soared 1.78 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
On June 13, 2023, Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN) opened at $8.49, higher 1.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.