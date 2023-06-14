Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) with a beta value of 0.65 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On June 13, 2023, Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) opened at $157.89, higher 5.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $159.10 and dropped to $157.29 before settling in for the closing price of $149.59. Price fluctuations for TM have ranged from $130.07 to $167.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.50% at the time writing. With a float of $1.36 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.36 billion.

The firm has a total of 372817 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.99, operating margin of +7.33, and the pretax margin is +8.14.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Toyota Motor Corporation is 8.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 8.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.90% during the next five years compared to 1.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Toyota Motor Corporation (TM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.92

Technical Analysis of Toyota Motor Corporation (TM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Toyota Motor Corporation, TM], we can find that recorded value of 0.44 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.76.

During the past 100 days, Toyota Motor Corporation’s (TM) raw stochastic average was set at 96.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $140.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $140.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $159.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $159.97. The third major resistance level sits at $160.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $157.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $156.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $155.40.

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) Key Stats

There are currently 1,397,980K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 252.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 274,942 M according to its annual income of 18,140 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 73,278 M and its income totaled 4,176 M.