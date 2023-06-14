Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.75 million

On June 13, 2023, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) opened at $2.65, higher 5.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.86 and dropped to $2.65 before settling in for the closing price of $2.63. Price fluctuations for TRKA have ranged from $2.38 to $26.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 191.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -95.00% at the time writing. With a float of $15.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 58 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.63, operating margin of -17.26, and the pretax margin is -33.21.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Troika Media Group Inc. is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 398,050. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 10,591,710 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 9,082 for $0.93, making the entire transaction worth $8,491. This insider now owns 10,091,710 shares in total.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -33.24 while generating a return on equity of -265.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 16.20 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.78

Technical Analysis of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.46 million, its volume of 0.91 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Troika Media Group Inc.’s (TRKA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 210.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.88 in the near term. At $2.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.46.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Key Stats

There are currently 16,530K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 45.95 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 116,410 K according to its annual income of -38,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 59,040 K and its income totaled -7,900 K.