Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) last year’s performance of 47.19% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) stock priced at $4.00, down -1.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.01 and dropped to $3.865 before settling in for the closing price of $4.00. TKC’s price has ranged from $2.33 to $5.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 25.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 119.70%. With a float of $471.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $880.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 18999 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.19, operating margin of +23.54, and the pretax margin is +14.12.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is 67.40%, while institutional ownership is 4.20%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +20.52 while generating a return on equity of 41.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.00% during the next five years compared to 41.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.65 and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.37 million, its volume of 0.5 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s (TKC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.01 in the near term. At $4.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.71.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.38 billion, the company has a total of 880,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,767 M while annual income is 255,550 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 915,620 K while its latest quarter income was 149,280 K.