U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.28%

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $12.67, up 1.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.925 and dropped to $12.545 before settling in for the closing price of $12.46. Over the past 52 weeks, SLCA has traded in a range of $9.47-$15.83.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 4.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 321.70%. With a float of $74.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2013 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.64, operating margin of +12.19, and the pretax margin is +6.82.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 818,635. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 58,499 shares at a rate of $13.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,460,684 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 19,991 for $13.50, making the entire transaction worth $269,886. This insider now owns 310,790 shares in total.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.5) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +5.13 while generating a return on equity of 12.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 321.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.30% during the next five years compared to -5.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s (SLCA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

The latest stats from [U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., SLCA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.78 million was superior to 0.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s (SLCA) raw stochastic average was set at 62.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.09. The third major resistance level sits at $13.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.33. The third support level lies at $12.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 993.83 million has total of 77,064K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,525 M in contrast with the sum of 78,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 442,240 K and last quarter income was 44,650 K.