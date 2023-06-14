UUUU (Energy Fuels Inc.) dropped -0.15 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $6.61, down -0.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.03 and dropped to $6.46 before settling in for the closing price of $6.52. Over the past 52 weeks, UUUU has traded in a range of $4.69-$8.24.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -16.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 102.60%. With a float of $153.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.93 million.

The firm has a total of 134 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.23, operating margin of -359.07, and the pretax margin is -478.98.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 44.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 62,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $6.25, taking the stock ownership to the 134,113 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s Senior VP Marketing and sold 15,774 for $6.39, making the entire transaction worth $100,799. This insider now owns 107,278 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.53) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -478.22 while generating a return on equity of -22.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 20.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Energy Fuels Inc., UUUU], we can find that recorded value of 1.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 54.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.24. The third major resistance level sits at $7.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.73.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.04 billion has total of 158,029K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,520 K in contrast with the sum of -59,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,610 K and last quarter income was 114,270 K.