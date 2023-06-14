Versus Systems Inc. (VS) with a beta value of 1.54 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

June 13, 2023, Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) trading session started at the price of $0.54, that was 8.24% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6379 and dropped to $0.539 before settling in for the closing price of $0.56. A 52-week range for VS has been $0.38 – $11.18.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 13.30%. With a float of $10.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14 employees.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Versus Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Versus Systems Inc. is 1.45%, while institutional ownership is 10.10%.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.38) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -1769.82 while generating a return on equity of -113.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Versus Systems Inc. (VS)

Looking closely at Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.29 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Versus Systems Inc.’s (VS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 236.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6156, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5797. However, in the short run, Versus Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6487. Second resistance stands at $0.6928. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7476. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5498, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4950. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4509.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Key Stats

There are 10,682K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.37 million. As of now, sales total 1,110 K while income totals -21,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 160 K while its last quarter net income were -1,190 K.