VGR (Vector Group Ltd.) dropped -0.63 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $12.66, down -0.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.78 and dropped to $12.51 before settling in for the closing price of $12.73. Over the past 52 weeks, VGR has traded in a range of $8.64-$14.39.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -4.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.50%. With a float of $131.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.01 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 536 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.70, operating margin of +24.08, and the pretax margin is +15.31.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of Vector Group Ltd. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 63.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 1,018,616. In this transaction Director of this company sold 80,000 shares at a rate of $12.73, taking the stock ownership to the 187,304 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Director sold 80,000 for $12.93, making the entire transaction worth $1,034,696. This insider now owns 267,304 shares in total.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.29) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +10.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.60% during the next five years compared to 24.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vector Group Ltd.’s (VGR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

Looking closely at Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.73 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Vector Group Ltd.’s (VGR) raw stochastic average was set at 54.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.48. However, in the short run, Vector Group Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.78. Second resistance stands at $12.92. The third major resistance level sits at $13.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.24.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.01 billion has total of 155,977K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,441 M in contrast with the sum of 158,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 334,150 K and last quarter income was 34,740 K.