Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) 20 Days SMA touches 32.19%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) stock priced at $1.73, up 7.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.875 and dropped to $1.7001 before settling in for the closing price of $1.72. VIRI’s price has ranged from $0.22 to $9.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 42.30%. With a float of $16.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Virios Therapeutics Inc. is 12.05%, while institutional ownership is 17.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 466. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,800 shares at a rate of $0.26, taking the stock ownership to the 700 shares.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -112.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.85 million, its volume of 0.46 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s (VIRI) raw stochastic average was set at 98.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 151.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0275, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0266. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9166 in the near term. At $1.9833, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0915. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7417, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6335. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5668.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.69 million, the company has a total of 8,330K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -12,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -1,520 K.

