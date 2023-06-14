Search
Shaun Noe
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) is -28.94% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.48, soaring 9.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.50 and dropped to $0.445 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. Within the past 52 weeks, VEDU’s price has moved between $0.36 and $2.92.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -99.70%. With a float of $7.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 48 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.66, operating margin of +19.64, and the pretax margin is +4.88.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. is 76.33%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +0.19 while generating a return on equity of 0.28.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -99.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

The latest stats from [Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., VEDU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.95 million was superior to 0.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s (VEDU) raw stochastic average was set at 13.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 142.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6494, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7744. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4983. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5267. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4167. The third support level lies at $0.3883 if the price breaches the second support level.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.81 million based on 39,250K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,250 K and income totals 10 K.

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) performance over the last week is recorded 0.78%

Sana Meer -
June 13, 2023, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) trading session started at the price of $10.19, that was 1.38% jump from the session...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) performance over the last week is recorded 2.99%

Shaun Noe -
On June 13, 2023, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) opened at $19.99, higher 0.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

$789.09K in average volume shows that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) stock priced at $53.90, up 1.79% from the...
Read more

