Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 5,922 M

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $70.89, up 1.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.18 and dropped to $70.89 before settling in for the closing price of $70.96. Over the past 52 weeks, VOYA has traded in a range of $56.20-$78.11.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -4.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -74.00%. With a float of $82.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.70 million.

In an organization with 6100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Financial Conglomerates Industry. The insider ownership of Voya Financial Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 117.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 2,988,842. In this transaction Director of this company sold 39,724 shares at a rate of $75.24, taking the stock ownership to the 149,671 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s insider sold 17,500 for $74.79, making the entire transaction worth $1,308,861. This insider now owns 2,130 shares in total.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.71) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 8.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.53% during the next five years compared to 37.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Voya Financial Inc.’s (VOYA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.80, a number that is poised to hit 2.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.75 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, Voya Financial Inc.’s (VOYA) raw stochastic average was set at 59.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.62. However, in the short run, Voya Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $72.38. Second resistance stands at $72.93. The third major resistance level sits at $73.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.80.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.07 billion has total of 98,270K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,922 M in contrast with the sum of 510,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,835 M and last quarter income was 83,000 K.