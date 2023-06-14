W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -1.76% last month.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $70.57, down -0.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.9724 and dropped to $69.96 before settling in for the closing price of $70.71. Over the past 52 weeks, WPC has traded in a range of $66.76-$89.63.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 11.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.50%. With a float of $205.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.95 million.

In an organization with 193 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.56, operating margin of +53.22, and the pretax margin is +42.34.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of W. P. Carey Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 65.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 72,479. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $72.48, taking the stock ownership to the 26,118 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 200 for $84.14, making the entire transaction worth $16,812. This insider now owns 4,266 shares in total.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.32) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +40.51 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at W. P. Carey Inc.’s (WPC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.8 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, W. P. Carey Inc.’s (WPC) raw stochastic average was set at 18.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.47. However, in the short run, W. P. Carey Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $70.87. Second resistance stands at $71.43. The third major resistance level sits at $71.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.41. The third support level lies at $68.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.02 billion has total of 213,896K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,479 M in contrast with the sum of 599,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 427,790 K and last quarter income was 294,380 K.