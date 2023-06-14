Wabash National Corporation (WNC) volume exceeds 0.84 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

June 13, 2023, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) trading session started at the price of $26.60, that was 1.55% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.54 and dropped to $26.58 before settling in for the closing price of $26.53. A 52-week range for WNC has been $12.81 – $30.10.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 7.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 87.10%. With a float of $47.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.77 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6900 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.09, operating margin of +6.49, and the pretax margin is +5.85.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wabash National Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Wabash National Corporation is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 339,963. In this transaction Director of this company sold 13,000 shares at a rate of $26.15, taking the stock ownership to the 111,874 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s SVP, Chief Strategy Officer sold 41,327 for $27.26, making the entire transaction worth $1,126,574. This insider now owns 59,398 shares in total.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.48) by $0.56. This company achieved a net margin of +4.49 while generating a return on equity of 31.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wabash National Corporation (WNC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.05, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.59 million, its volume of 0.69 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Wabash National Corporation’s (WNC) raw stochastic average was set at 63.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.46 in the near term. At $27.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.54.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) Key Stats

There are 47,480K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.28 billion. As of now, sales total 2,502 M while income totals 112,260 K. Its latest quarter income was 620,950 K while its last quarter net income were 51,210 K.