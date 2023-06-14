Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) with a beta value of 2.69 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On June 13, 2023, Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) opened at $26.44, lower -0.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.71 and dropped to $26.07 before settling in for the closing price of $26.44. Price fluctuations for WES have ranged from $21.66 to $28.80 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 6.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.00% at the time writing. With a float of $380.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $384.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1217 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.02, operating margin of +40.63, and the pretax margin is +38.61.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Western Midstream Partners LP is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 252,500,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 10,000,000 shares at a rate of $25.25, taking the stock ownership to the 190,281,578 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 10,000,000 for $25.25, making the entire transaction worth $252,500,000. This insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in total.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.64) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +36.58 while generating a return on equity of 40.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.80% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Western Midstream Partners LP (WES). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Looking closely at Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES), its last 5-days average volume was 0.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Western Midstream Partners LP’s (WES) raw stochastic average was set at 48.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.74. However, in the short run, Western Midstream Partners LP’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.59. Second resistance stands at $26.97. The third major resistance level sits at $27.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.31.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Key Stats

There are currently 384,615K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,252 M according to its annual income of 1,217 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 733,980 K and its income totaled 203,650 K.