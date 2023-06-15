A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) as it 5-day change was -0.99%

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) open the trading on June 14, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.09% to $4.00. During the day, the stock rose to $4.05 and sunk to $3.90 before settling in for the price of $3.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRTS posted a 52-week range of $3.82-$9.24.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 16.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 91.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $237.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.49.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1532 employees. It has generated 431,856 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -621. The stock had 115.86 Receivables turnover and 2.79 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.83, operating margin was +0.10 and Pretax Margin of -0.05.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Retail industry. CarParts.com Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.80%, in contrast to 80.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 818 shares at the rate of 4.43, making the entire transaction reach 3,624 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 59,917. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 19, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,775 for 5.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,497. This particular insider is now the holder of 58,367 in total.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -0.14 while generating a return on equity of -0.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 91.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.59.

In the same vein, PRTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

[CarParts.com Inc., PRTS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.86% that was lower than 45.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.