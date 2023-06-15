A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) as it 5-day change was -4.89%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) set off with pace as it heaved 6.06% to $1.75. During the day, the stock rose to $1.87 and sunk to $1.399 before settling in for the price of $1.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COEP posted a 52-week range of $1.03-$21.42.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -261.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5489.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 52.11%, in contrast to 55.10% institutional ownership.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.28) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -101.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -261.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in the upcoming year.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23.

In the same vein, COEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., COEP]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.75 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.31 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.2497.

Raw Stochastic average of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 120.32% that was higher than 106.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.