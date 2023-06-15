Accenture plc (ACN) last month volatility was 1.99%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) started the day on June 14, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.03% at $315.05. During the day, the stock rose to $318.36 and sunk to $313.30 before settling in for the price of $315.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACN posted a 52-week range of $242.80-$322.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $630.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $620.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $198.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $286.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $277.86.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 721000 employees. It has generated 85,429 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 9,538. The stock had 5.73 Receivables turnover and 1.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.14, operating margin was +15.36 and Pretax Margin of +14.93.

Accenture plc (ACN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. Accenture plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 75.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 24, this organization’s Chief Leadership & HR Officer sold 5,250 shares at the rate of 275.90, making the entire transaction reach 1,448,451 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,908. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 21, Company’s General Counsel/Corp Secretary sold 556 for 276.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 153,910. This particular insider is now the holder of 42,739 in total.

Accenture plc (ACN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2023, the organization reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.5) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +11.17 while generating a return on equity of 33.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.00% and is forecasted to reach 12.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Accenture plc (ACN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.00, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.64.

In the same vein, ACN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.86, a figure that is expected to reach 2.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Accenture plc (ACN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.62 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.48 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.94% While, its Average True Range was 6.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Accenture plc (ACN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.19% that was lower than 24.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.