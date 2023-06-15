ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) is -24.94% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) set off with pace as it heaved 5.56% to $0.63. During the day, the stock rose to $0.63 and sunk to $0.5985 before settling in for the price of $0.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEY posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$2.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 30.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 106.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8291, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4340.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 145 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.37, operating margin was +1.17 and Pretax Margin of +0.49.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronics & Computer Distribution industry. ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.84%, in contrast to 3.80% institutional ownership.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.49 while generating a return on equity of 4.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 106.70%.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11.

In the same vein, AEY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07.

Technical Analysis of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY)

Going through the that latest performance of [ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc., AEY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.41 million indicated improvement to the volume of 57184.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.0424.

Raw Stochastic average of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.74% that was lower than 73.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.