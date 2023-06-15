Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) recent quarterly performance of -48.12% is not showing the real picture

As on June 14, 2023, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) started slowly as it slid -3.33% to $0.71. During the day, the stock rose to $0.7466 and sunk to $0.6801 before settling in for the price of $0.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADN posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$4.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -222.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8395, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7767.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 175 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -63.81, operating margin was -642.27 and Pretax Margin of -973.68.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.80%, in contrast to 24.70% institutional ownership.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -948.54 while generating a return on equity of -76.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -222.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in the upcoming year.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.16.

In the same vein, ADN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Advent Technologies Holdings Inc., ADN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.66 million was lower the volume of 0.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.0859.

Raw Stochastic average of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 117.46% that was higher than 87.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.