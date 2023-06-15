Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) average volume reaches $1.53M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) set off with pace as it heaved 5.26% to $1.40. During the day, the stock rose to $1.46 and sunk to $1.335 before settling in for the price of $1.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BIRD posted a 52-week range of $1.03-$5.74.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -120.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $150.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $225.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2458, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3996.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 740 workers. It has generated 391,797 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -133,361. The stock had 10.34 Receivables turnover and 0.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.09, operating margin was -32.31 and Pretax Margin of -33.63.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Allbirds Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 52.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,132 shares at the rate of 1.28, making the entire transaction reach 6,569 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 368,806. Preceding that transaction, on May 22, Company’s Director bought 1,304 for 1.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,526. This particular insider is now the holder of 130,487 in total.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -34.04 while generating a return on equity of -28.40.

Allbirds Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -120.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in the upcoming year.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78.

In the same vein, BIRD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.77, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Allbirds Inc., BIRD]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.39 million was inferior to the volume of 1.87 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.0932.

Raw Stochastic average of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.24% that was lower than 121.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.