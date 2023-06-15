Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) went down -2.34% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) open the trading on June 14, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.34% to $2.09. During the day, the stock rose to $2.28 and sunk to $2.06 before settling in for the price of $2.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATRA posted a 52-week range of $1.45-$9.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $194.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.61.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 103.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s President and CEO sold 29,766 shares at the rate of 2.04, making the entire transaction reach 60,633 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 720,962. Preceding that transaction, on May 16, Company’s EVP, Chief Technical Officer sold 19,040 for 2.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 38,784. This particular insider is now the holder of 276,010 in total.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.39) by -$0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.90 in the upcoming year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.38.

In the same vein, ATRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

[Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., ATRA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.88% that was higher than 90.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.