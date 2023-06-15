Auddia Inc. (AUUD) recent quarterly performance of -42.07% is not showing the real picture

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) open the trading on June 14, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -11.81% to $0.55. During the day, the stock rose to $0.569 and sunk to $0.502 before settling in for the price of $0.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUUD posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$1.75.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5047, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9818.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Auddia Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.90%, in contrast to 8.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 14, this organization’s Executive Chairman bought 6,500 shares at the rate of 0.99, making the entire transaction reach 6,449 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,740,859. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 12, Company’s Executive Chairman bought 2,500 for 0.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,412. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,734,359 in total.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.15) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -104.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Auddia Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in the upcoming year.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Auddia Inc. (AUUD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17.

In the same vein, AUUD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.55, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Auddia Inc. (AUUD)

[Auddia Inc., AUUD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.2135.

Raw Stochastic average of Auddia Inc. (AUUD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 533.89% that was higher than 242.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.