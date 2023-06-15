Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) volume hits 4.49 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) set off with pace as it heaved 5.48% to $3.27. During the day, the stock rose to $3.29 and sunk to $3.09 before settling in for the price of $3.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTBT posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$3.45.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 36.00% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $279.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.43.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 18 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -49.26, operating margin was -120.83 and Pretax Margin of -327.87.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Bit Digital Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.78%, in contrast to 8.30% institutional ownership.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -326.03 while generating a return on equity of -80.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.90%.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.65.

In the same vein, BTBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Bit Digital Inc., BTBT]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.5 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.83 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.94% that was higher than 103.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.