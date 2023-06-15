Blue Water Biotech Inc. (BWV) latest performance of 62.03% is not what was on cards

Blue Water Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) open the trading on June 14, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 62.03% to $1.28. During the day, the stock rose to $1.58 and sunk to $1.11 before settling in for the price of $0.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BWV posted a 52-week range of $0.73-$8.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -200.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9777, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3056.

Blue Water Biotech Inc. (BWV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Blue Water Biotech Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.30%, in contrast to 20.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 22, this organization’s CEO sold 30,269 shares at the rate of 4.10, making the entire transaction reach 124,206 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,650,351. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 19, Company’s CEO sold 76,841 for 4.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 323,662. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,680,620 in total.

Blue Water Biotech Inc. (BWV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.21) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -112.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blue Water Biotech Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -200.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in the upcoming year.

Blue Water Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blue Water Biotech Inc. (BWV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11.

In the same vein, BWV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blue Water Biotech Inc. (BWV)

[Blue Water Biotech Inc., BWV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.1338.

Raw Stochastic average of Blue Water Biotech Inc. (BWV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 206.38% that was higher than 103.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.