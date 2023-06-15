Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) volume hits 2.63 million: A New Opening for Investors

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) started the day on June 14, 2023, with a price increase of 2.92% at $8.11. During the day, the stock rose to $8.17 and sunk to $7.94 before settling in for the price of $7.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBR posted a 52-week range of $5.67-$10.39.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.03 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.03 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.73.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 9670 workers. It has generated 3,523,706 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 273,898. The stock had 1.93 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.85, operating margin was +14.69 and Pretax Margin of +2.87.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 3.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54.

In the same vein, EBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.45 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.58% that was lower than 36.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.