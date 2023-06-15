Citigroup Inc. (C) Moves -0.92% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.92% to $48.24. During the day, the stock rose to $49.27 and sunk to $47.56 before settling in for the price of $48.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, C posted a 52-week range of $40.01-$54.56.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.94 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.93 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $93.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.12.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 240000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +19.00 and Pretax Margin of +18.51.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Citigroup Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 73.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 18, this organization’s Chief Risk Officer sold 12,000 shares at the rate of 49.87, making the entire transaction reach 598,440 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 155,979. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s Head of Human Resources sold 2,950 for 50.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 149,772. This particular insider is now the holder of 82,779 in total.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.67) by $0.52. This company achieved a net margin of +14.73 while generating a return on equity of 7.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.90% and is forecasted to reach 6.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.65% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Citigroup Inc. (C). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.62, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.03.

In the same vein, C’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.28, a figure that is expected to reach 1.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Going through the that latest performance of [Citigroup Inc., C]. Its last 5-days volume of 14.75 million was inferior to the volume of 18.09 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.73% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Citigroup Inc. (C) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.44% that was lower than 30.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.