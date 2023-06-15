Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.46

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) started the day on June 14, 2023, with a price increase of 3.48% at $27.32. During the day, the stock rose to $27.33 and sunk to $26.645 before settling in for the price of $26.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CEQP posted a 52-week range of $22.11-$31.46.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.85.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 753 employees. It has generated 7,240,505 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 41,567. The stock had 13.46 Receivables turnover and 0.99 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.49, operating margin was -3.50 and Pretax Margin of +1.36.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 56.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 11,400,000 shares at the rate of 26.71, making the entire transaction reach 304,490,580 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,585,668.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.57 while generating a return on equity of 2.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.51.

In the same vein, CEQP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.53 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.76% that was lower than 29.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.