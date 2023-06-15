Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.73 million

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) started the day on June 14, 2023, with a price increase of 4.21% at $5.20. During the day, the stock rose to $7.00 and sunk to $5.09 before settling in for the price of $4.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CUEN posted a 52-week range of $1.95-$21.45.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -43.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.45.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -44.22, operating margin was -359.22 and Pretax Margin of -483.60.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Cuentas Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 82.33%, in contrast to 9.70% institutional ownership.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -485.34 while generating a return on equity of -333.05.

Cuentas Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.80%.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cuentas Inc. (CUEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.18.

In the same vein, CUEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.54.

Technical Analysis of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.15 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 86858.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.17% that was lower than 146.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.