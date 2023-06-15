D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $4.48M

As on June 14, 2023, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) started slowly as it slid -7.66% to $1.93. During the day, the stock rose to $2.21 and sunk to $1.86 before settling in for the price of $2.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QBTS posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$13.23.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -71.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $246.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.45.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 215 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.25, operating margin was -828.91 and Pretax Margin of -718.37.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.20%, in contrast to 62.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09, this organization’s insider sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 2.39, making the entire transaction reach 35,850 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 332,800. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 2.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 63,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 54,021 in total.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -718.37 while generating a return on equity of -38.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -71.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in the upcoming year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 35.22.

In the same vein, QBTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.55, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [D-Wave Quantum Inc., QBTS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.6 million was better the volume of 3.55 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 213.07% that was higher than 195.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.