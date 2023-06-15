Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) return on Assets touches 33.28: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) open the trading on June 14, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.14% to $41.75. During the day, the stock rose to $42.16 and sunk to $40.3249 before settling in for the price of $40.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DQ posted a 52-week range of $35.49-$77.18.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 70.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 67.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 141.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.58.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4099 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.95, operating margin was +66.05 and Pretax Margin of +66.33.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Solar industry. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.40%, in contrast to 62.20% institutional ownership.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $4.95) by -$1.43. This company achieved a net margin of +39.49 while generating a return on equity of 52.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 141.30% and is forecasted to reach 10.30 in the upcoming year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.08, and its Beta score is 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.37.

In the same vein, DQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 20.04, a figure that is expected to reach 5.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

[Daqo New Energy Corp., DQ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.68% While, its Average True Range was 1.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.73% that was lower than 48.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.