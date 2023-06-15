Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) 14-day ATR is 2.15: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) set off with pace as it heaved 0.39% to $64.59. During the day, the stock rose to $65.445 and sunk to $63.90 before settling in for the price of $64.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DAR posted a 52-week range of $51.77-$82.69.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 12.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 52.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $160.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $158.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $66.01.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 14600 employees. It has generated 446,041 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 50,527. The stock had 10.94 Receivables turnover and 0.85 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.43, operating margin was +10.66 and Pretax Margin of +13.72.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Darling Ingredients Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.17%, in contrast to 97.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 70,000 shares at the rate of 65.00, making the entire transaction reach 4,550,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 740,363. Preceding that transaction, on May 11, Company’s Director bought 3,000 for 63.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 191,220. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,726 in total.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.99) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +11.33 while generating a return on equity of 20.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.40% and is forecasted to reach 6.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 42.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 52.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.38, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.63.

In the same vein, DAR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.49, a figure that is expected to reach 1.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Darling Ingredients Inc., DAR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.42 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.36 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.90% While, its Average True Range was 2.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.23% that was lower than 36.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.