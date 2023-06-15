Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is 11.58% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) started the day on June 14, 2023, remained unchanged at at $1.21. During the day, the stock rose to $1.25 and sunk to $1.20 before settling in for the price of $1.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNN posted a 52-week range of $0.91-$1.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 1.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $832.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $810.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $985.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0870, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1874.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 66 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -156.66, operating margin was -205.45 and Pretax Margin of +88.36.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Uranium Industry. Denison Mines Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.00%, in contrast to 7.30% institutional ownership.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +84.71 while generating a return on equity of 3.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 94.78.

In the same vein, DNN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.47 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.51 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.0634.

Raw Stochastic average of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.33% that was lower than 47.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.