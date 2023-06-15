Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) 14-day ATR is 3.72: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Analyst Insights

As on June 14, 2023, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.49% to $105.49. During the day, the stock rose to $106.82 and sunk to $104.09 before settling in for the price of $104.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DLR posted a 52-week range of $85.76-$139.14.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -80.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $291.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $287.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $97.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $103.21.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3412 employees. It has generated 1,375,098 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 110,693. The stock had 3.36 Receivables turnover and 0.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.37, operating margin was +14.10 and Pretax Margin of +8.78.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.12%, in contrast to 98.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 12, this organization’s CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER sold 700 shares at the rate of 105.67, making the entire transaction reach 73,969 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,134. Preceding that transaction, on May 15, Company’s Director sold 1,500 for 97.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 146,205. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,176 in total.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.05 while generating a return on equity of 2.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -80.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.02% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $93.27, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.28.

In the same vein, DLR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Digital Realty Trust Inc., DLR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.49 million was lower the volume of 2.57 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.13% While, its Average True Range was 3.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.55% that was lower than 37.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

