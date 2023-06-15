Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) EPS is poised to hit 0.00 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Company News

As on June 14, 2023, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.80% to $1.13. During the day, the stock rose to $1.135 and sunk to $1.055 before settling in for the price of $1.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOYU posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$2.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 30.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $320.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $316.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $386.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0675, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2599.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1973 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.93, operating margin was -4.52 and Pretax Margin of -2.10.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. DouYu International Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.75%, in contrast to 20.30% institutional ownership.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1.06 while generating a return on equity of -1.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 36.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $102.73, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.40.

In the same vein, DOYU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [DouYu International Holdings Limited, DOYU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.21 million was better the volume of 1.02 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.0677.

Raw Stochastic average of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.81% that was lower than 59.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is predicted to post EPS of -0.09 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Sana Meer -
Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) open the trading on June 14, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -10.80% to $0.65. During...
Read more

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) EPS growth this year is -15.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Zack King -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) set off with pace as it heaved 5.47% to...
Read more

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $18.05: Right on the Precipice

Steve Mayer -
Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) established initial surge of 2.64% at $48.17, as the Stock market unbolted on June 14, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.