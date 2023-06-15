Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.54 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) set off with pace as it heaved 0.46% to $127.90. During the day, the stock rose to $128.50 and sunk to $126.61 before settling in for the price of $127.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EA posted a 52-week range of $108.53-$135.85.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $274.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $272.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $126.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $122.95.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13400 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.62, operating margin was +18.78 and Pretax Margin of +18.31.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Electronic Arts Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 94.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 128.00, making the entire transaction reach 192,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,586. Preceding that transaction, on May 30, Company’s CEO and Board Chair sold 5,000 for 126.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 633,945. This particular insider is now the holder of 87,809 in total.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.31) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +11.08 while generating a return on equity of 10.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.60% and is forecasted to reach 7.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.58% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $44.60, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.07.

In the same vein, EA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.87, a figure that is expected to reach 1.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Electronic Arts Inc., EA]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.89 million was inferior to the volume of 2.33 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.69% While, its Average True Range was 1.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.66% that was lower than 22.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.