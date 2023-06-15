Search
Steve Mayer
Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) EPS is poised to hit -0.11 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.94% to $6.29. During the day, the stock rose to $6.485 and sunk to $6.245 before settling in for the price of $6.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EVLV posted a 52-week range of $1.98-$6.54.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -687.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $146.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $104.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $885.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.22.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 223 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.11, operating margin was -164.73 and Pretax Margin of -156.55.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.40%, in contrast to 51.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 158,991 shares at the rate of 5.84, making the entire transaction reach 928,507 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 208,556. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 5.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 28,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 251,919 in total.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -156.55 while generating a return on equity of -33.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -687.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.59.

In the same vein, EVLV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., EVLV]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.86 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.03 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.50% that was lower than 70.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

