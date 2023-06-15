Search
Fastenal Company (FAST) Moves -1.23% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Markets

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) started the day on June 14, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.23% at $55.44. During the day, the stock rose to $56.14 and sunk to $55.075 before settling in for the price of $56.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FAST posted a 52-week range of $43.73-$56.65.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 9.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $570.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $569.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.95.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 20262 workers. It has generated 311,829 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 48,553. The stock had 7.30 Receivables turnover and 1.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.69, operating margin was +20.82 and Pretax Margin of +20.63.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Industrial Distribution Industry. Fastenal Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 79.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT sold 624 shares at the rate of 54.70, making the entire transaction reach 34,134 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,997. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07, Company’s SENIOR EXECUTIVE VP sold 15,000 for 53.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 798,640. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,000 in total.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.5) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +15.57 while generating a return on equity of 35.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fastenal Company (FAST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.62, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 161.62.

In the same vein, FAST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fastenal Company (FAST)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.21 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.24 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.22% While, its Average True Range was 1.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Fastenal Company (FAST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.58% that was lower than 22.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

