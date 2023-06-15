Search
Zack King
Fisker Inc. (FSR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.03

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) started the day on June 14, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.10% at $5.96. During the day, the stock rose to $6.49 and sunk to $5.915 before settling in for the price of $6.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FSR posted a 52-week range of $4.26-$11.41.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $320.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $178.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.98.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 850 employees. It has generated 402 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -644,113. The stock had 0.02 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -3411.99, operating margin was -155042.40 and Pretax Margin of -160032.46.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Fisker Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 47.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 28, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 10,280 shares at the rate of 5.93, making the entire transaction reach 60,960 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,493. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 13, Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,529,026 for 6.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,015,120. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,937,500 in total.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -160086.55 while generating a return on equity of -85.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fisker Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in the upcoming year.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fisker Inc. (FSR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3902.25.

In the same vein, FSR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.76, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fisker Inc. (FSR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.93 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.77 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Fisker Inc. (FSR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.96% that was lower than 94.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

