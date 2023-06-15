Flex Ltd. (FLEX) average volume reaches $4.50M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) started the day on June 14, 2023, with a price increase of 0.11% at $26.64. During the day, the stock rose to $26.83 and sunk to $26.29 before settling in for the price of $26.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLEX posted a 52-week range of $13.63-$26.88.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $451.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $441.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.38.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 172108 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.53, operating margin was +4.25 and Pretax Margin of +3.21.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. Flex Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 101.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 24,318 shares at the rate of 26.55, making the entire transaction reach 645,709 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,652,450. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 13, Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 5,681 for 26.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 150,819. This particular insider is now the holder of 183,584 in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.51) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +2.61 while generating a return on equity of 16.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.56% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flex Ltd. (FLEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.52, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.68.

In the same vein, FLEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.72, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.46 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Flex Ltd. (FLEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.15% that was lower than 29.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.