Foot Locker Inc. (FL) is predicted to post EPS of 0.04 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) started the day on June 14, 2023, with a price increase of 1.57% at $27.22. During the day, the stock rose to $27.42 and sunk to $26.7308 before settling in for the price of $26.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FL posted a 52-week range of $23.85-$47.22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -58.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.23.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 15200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.64, operating margin was +7.91 and Pretax Margin of +5.98.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. Foot Locker Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 97.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 25,554 shares at the rate of 45.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,149,930 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,791. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s VP, Treasurer sold 2,000 for 45.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 90,140. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,221 in total.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.81) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +3.94 while generating a return on equity of 10.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -58.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.94% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Foot Locker Inc. (FL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.42, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, FL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.61, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Foot Locker Inc. (FL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.81 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.80% While, its Average True Range was 1.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Foot Locker Inc. (FL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.63% that was lower than 67.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.