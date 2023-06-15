Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) soared 0.62 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On June 13, 2023, Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) opened at $13.01, higher 0.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.42 and dropped to $12.92 before settling in for the closing price of $12.99. Price fluctuations for FULT have ranged from $9.64 to $18.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 5.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.00% at the time writing. With a float of $163.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3300 employees.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fulton Financial Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 147,156. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $9.81, taking the stock ownership to the 157,044 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Sr. EVP & CFO bought 10,000 for $9.74, making the entire transaction worth $97,400. This insider now owns 71,503 shares in total.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.48) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +26.20 while generating a return on equity of 10.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 9.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Fulton Financial Corporation’s (FULT) raw stochastic average was set at 43.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.35 in the near term. At $13.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.35.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) Key Stats

There are currently 165,396K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,092 M according to its annual income of 286,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 341,570 K and its income totaled 68,310 K.