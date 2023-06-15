Search
Zack King
Zack King

Genius Group Limited (GNS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.8847: Right on the Precipice

Top Picks

As on June 14, 2023, Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) started slowly as it slid -3.75% to $0.82. During the day, the stock rose to $0.88 and sunk to $0.81 before settling in for the price of $0.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNS posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$11.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0180, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8847.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Genius Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.19%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Group Limited (GNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.02.

In the same vein, GNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Genius Group Limited, GNS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.96 million was lower the volume of 12.69 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.0962.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Group Limited (GNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 123.57% that was lower than 185.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) is predicted to post EPS of 0.31 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box...

Steve Mayer -
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) open the trading on June 14, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.52% to...
Read more

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) EPS growth this year is -1.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) had a quiet start as it...
Read more

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $5.09: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) flaunted slowness of -1.57% at $3.77, as the Stock market unbolted on June 14, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.