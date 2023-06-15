Search
Shaun Noe
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) went up 1.12% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Company News

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) started the day on June 14, 2023, with a price increase of 1.12% at $4.53. During the day, the stock rose to $4.655 and sunk to $4.49 before settling in for the price of $4.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMY posted a 52-week range of $1.93-$5.43.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 17.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -120.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $617.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $432.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.57.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 37609 employees. It has generated 889,705 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -22,207. The stock had 26.32 Receivables turnover and 0.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.05, operating margin was +19.23 and Pretax Margin of -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.10%, in contrast to 36.00% institutional ownership.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -120.80%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.23.

In the same vein, HMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.68 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.75% that was lower than 47.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

Coherent Corp. (COHR) EPS growth this year is -36.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe -
Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) open the trading on June 14, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 14.22% to $48.91. During the day, the...
Read more

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $18.72: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.71%...
Read more

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) EPS is poised to hit 0.12 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Zack King -
Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) established initial surge of 2.45% at $5.01, as the Stock market unbolted on June 14, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

